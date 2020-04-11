What a throwback. Total Bellas babe Nikki Bella took to her Instagram to share a sweet photo of herself and twin sister Brie Bella from when they were both 10-weeks pregnant — and before they had gone public about their joint pregnancies.

“So crazy to think we both were pregnant here and keeping it a secret,” the 36-year-old captioned the photo of the sisters in white dresses on April 10. “I was only 10 weeks here, I believe. Goodness, time has flown by!”

The soon-to-be mama reshared the snap from the Total Bellas Instagram account, who posted the photo the same day in honor of National Siblings Day. “Double-tap for the best siblings in the world,” they gushed in their caption. So sweet!

Nikki and Brie, also 36, announced their joint pregnancies on January 29. In addition to gushing over wanting to be a mom her “whole life,” the WWE alum made sure to shout-out her partner-in-crime for being by her side throughout life and into this new chapter.

“@thebriebella, this life just wants you and I to be twinning at everything we do, LOL,” Nikki wrote to her sister. “And even though we were shocked, beyond shocked, here’s another journey that I am so grateful to God to have you by my side. You have already been the best teacher!”

Unsurprisingly, the dynamic duo was totally surprised to be expecting together. “Nikki and Brie couldn’t have asked for a better baby surprise,” an insider told Life & Style exclusively in February. “It wasn’t like they planned on getting pregnant so close together. They still can’t believe it, but they absolutely love sharing this experience.”

Though the sisters barely had baby bumps in the 10-week photos, they certainly do now. “23 weeks today!” Nikki wrote over a photo of her growing bump as she posed with her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev to commemorate the milestone moment. “We are definitely on cloud nine knowing we are getting closer and closer to meeting our baby.”

The twins are both due in July and their due dates are only about two weeks apart — which means they’re more than halfway there. We can’t wait!