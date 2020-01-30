Baby bump alert! Nikki Bella was spotted for the first time since announcing she and twin sister Brie Bella are both pregnant. On Wednesday, January 29, the 36-year-old rocked a white crop while accepting a floral delivery. Of course, her outfit gave us a glimpse at her tiny, but growing belly.

“I can’t even begin to describe to all of you how happy I am!” Nikki wrote on Instagram. “I’M GOING TO BE A MOM!! It’s something I have wanted to be my whole life. I was definitely shocked when I found out. And so nervous! I wasn’t expecting it and felt I wasn’t ready but this journey of life is unpredictable.”

ROMA/ MEGA

She then gave her sis, who will be a second-time mother, a shout-out. It turns out, the brunette beauties unexpectedly got pregnant around the same time. “@thebriebella, this life just wants you and I to be twinning at everything we do LOL and even though we were shocked, beyond shocked, here’s another journey that I am so grateful to God to have you by my side,” Nikki wrote. “You have already been the best teacher! And Bird too LOL making sure I drink a lot of water and telling me my belly is getting big. Goodness, I love her so!”

Last but not least, Nikki mentioned her fiancé/ future baby daddy, Artem Chigvintsev, in the heartwarming post. “Oh, and @theartemc, your pure joy, bliss, love and happiness has meant everything to me!” she continued. “To already watch you step up to be the best dad for this little one makes my heart smile so big! I know we aren’t husband and wife yet, but I love our commitment to this child already.”

The former Dancing With the Stars pro, 37, popped the question in late 2019, after less than a year of dating, but it wasn’t until January 3 when the couple told the world of the happy news. “Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc,” the Total Bellas star captioned a series of sweet Insta photos with her beau at the time. “I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!” Congrats to the lovely couple!