Cha-ching! John Cena has racked up an impressive net worth as a WWE wrestler, actor, TV host and more. He is one of the wealthiest professional wrestlers of all time, just behind Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. So, how much is the 43-year-old worth?

John’s net worth sits between $55 and $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth and Wealthy Gorilla. The Massachusetts native always had a bright trajectory. He attended Springfield College, where he played football and was a NCAA Division III All-American center. He graduated with a degree in exercise physiology and body movement. During the following year, he started bodybuilding, worked as a limousine driver to make ends meet and kicked off his professional wrestling career through Ultimate Pro Wrestling’s Ultimate University in California. He eventually made his WWE debut in 2002. The TV personality had an extremely successful career and is a thirteen-time WWE champion, including four tag team championships and three World Heavyweight wins.

Scott Roth/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

He’s also been in a slew of big-budget Hollywood films, including Dolittle, Trainwreck, Blockers and Bumblebee. In addition, he’s the executive producer and host of TV game show Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader? The stud has a few quirky things on his resume, too. John’s 2005 hip-hop album You Can’t See Me debuted at No. 15 on the Billboard 200 charts. His single “The Time Is Now” even went platinum. A man of many talents, right?

Although the actor — who divorced his first wife, Elizabeth, in 2012 — has a lot of money in the bank, the pro wrestler previously revealed to ex-fiancée Nikki Bella on Total Bellas that he financially supports many of his family members. He explained to the WWE diva that he didn’t want to put his wealth in “jeopardy,” which was the reason he wanted the brunette beauty to sign a contract before moving into his home.

“I do not want there to be any misunderstanding regarding your presence at the home as my guest,” part of the agreement read. “In the event that I ask you to vacate the home, you agree to immediately vacate the home and remove any and all items you have brought into the home as soon as possible.” Nikki and John have since ended their relationship for good, but we have a feeling he’s just as protective over his hard-earned wealth with new girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh.



Keep racking up that green, dude!