Names on names! Total Bellas star Brie Bella revealed what she and husband Daniel Bryan would have named their newborn son, Buddy Dessert, if he was born a girl.

“We didn’t know if we were having a boy or a girl and we actually couldn’t really figure out what names we wanted,” the 36-year-old mama explained about choosing a moniker for baby No. 2 in a YouTube video released on Saturday, September 19. “So for a girl, Bryan and I were really torn.”

Courtesy of Brie Bella/Instagram

Brie — who is also mom to 3-year-old daughter Birdie — explained she had a favorite name in mind. “I wanted Branch for a name. I know when we had Birdie, Branch was in my top 5 and people thought I was crazy but I thought Birdie and Branch would just be like the sweetest, cutest little girls,” she gushed.

The proud mama showed off engraved nameplates with all the different potential names for baby No. 2, before noting her hubby — whose real name is Bryan Danielson — had his own moniker pick. “Bryan was really drawn to Blossom,” Brie explained. “Obviously you know us always with the B, but we wanted anything that’s, like, nature-inspired.”

“We were torn so we were like, ‘OK, if it’s a girl, when we see her we’ll both feel it,’” the WWE alum said, adding that they were set on Dawn as the middle name no matter what. “It would either be Branch Dawn or Blossom Dawn.”

Brie also revealed the proud parents originally considered “Montana” as their son’s middle name, as the midwestern state is particularly significant to them. “Montana was the first place Brian and I had our vacation together and it was actually funny because we hadn’t told anyone we were together,” the athlete expressed. “Montana is just a really special place to us.” However, they ended up going with “Dessert,” Brie’s grandmother’s last name.

The tiny tot’s first name is in homage to Brian’s late father, who died in 2014. “Bryan’s dad really wanted a grandson,” Brie told People in August. “And unfortunately, he’s not alive to see that. But Bryan also really wanted a son to carry on the Danielson name. So we thought, ‘How special to be named after his late grandfather?'”

Brie and Brian, 39, welcomed their second child on August 1, one day after her twin sister, Nikki Bella, gave birth to baby No. 1 — a boy named Matteo — with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev. “Nikki and Brie gave birth on almost the same day, and they couldn’t be happier about it,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style after the sisters gave birth. “There was no sibling rivalry between them when it came to sharing their special day.”