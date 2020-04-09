Renovation nation! Adrienne Bailon took to her YouTube channel to show off the brand new home she shares with husband Israel Houghton just weeks after moving in. Obviously, the property is stunning — but the former Cheetah Girl has plans for the new ~ French chateau~. The 36-year-old took fans through an empty house tour so they could get a feel for the home itself and see the “before,” with an “after” video promised post-refurbishing.

“You guys have been asking me for a tour of my new home that I just bought,” she told fans in the April 7 video. “In just a few months, we’re going to start major renovations on the house so I wanted you guys to see the ‘before’ house tour so you can see how we transformed it into my dream home. And I want you to see the bones of the house I fell in love with.”

First thing’s first. The singer and her hubby, 48, plan on painting the exterior of their home, changing the look from pale yellow to slate grey. Definitely a sleek move. Next, the couple explained they’ve decided to “repurpose” the front door the house came with — because they like it so much — for a “pool casita” they’re going to build in the future for their backyard.

In the residence’s library, Adrienne mused about “opening up” the front window panels more in an attempt to give the room an “indoor-outdoor feel.” The TV personality couldn’t help but gush about the extravagant outdoor fountain the library looks out onto, so we have a feeling the reading room is going to be a great place to take in the sights.

The stepmother of four also revealed where she has been getting her design inspo for this big project. “My major inspiration is Restoration Hardware,” Adrienne gushed over the elevated home design store. “Specifically the one in Nashville. I fell in love with it. And they actually had a very similar exposed concrete fountain and I’d like to recreate that for my home.”

It’s no surprise to see the starlet thriving on her new space. In fact, she told fans she wasn’t nervous to move in an Instagram comment on March 21. “No, not at all! I was super excited! I love new beginnings and change,” she reassured the fan before telling another follower, “[We] just moved in this week.”

Congrats, girl!