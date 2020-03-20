Pregnant Nikki Bella’s House Is Both Cozy and Luxurious — Take a Tour of Her Home

Stunning! Nikki Bella took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, March 19, to show off her home with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, and their place is absolutely gorgeous.

In the video the 36-year-old shared, she flaunted her spacious dining room and living room, which were made up of neutral colors and tones. At the time, the mom-to-be was preparing to welcome her twin, Brie Bella; Brie’s husband, Bryan Danielson; and their daughter, Birdie, over for dinner. TBH, Nikki and Artem’s cozy home is perfect for baby No. 1, who should be here by the summer.

In addition, Brie will also be welcoming her own bundle of joy. The brunette beauty is currently expecting her second child with her hubby. Besides expanding their broods, the best part of the Total Bellas stars’ pregnancies is how close it has brought everyone together.

“Nikki and Brie are close, but the fact that they’re both pregnant at the same time has bonded them like never before,” a source exclusively divulged to Life & Style in February. “Brie’s done it before so Nikki is getting the benefit of having her best friend and sister to lean on for support and pregnancy advice.”

Courtesy of Nikki Bella/Instagram

Fortunately, the baby daddies are bonding just as much. “[Bryan] has even given Artem some pointers,” a separate insider previously told Life & Style. “It’s just about being grounded and patient. [They’re] preparing to be one big, happy family.”

Aside from their babies, Nikki and Brie will be giving birth to an exciting project: their upcoming memoir, Incomparable. The book will be released on May 5 and focuses on the siblings’ careers and personal lives.

“In this memoir, we share stories that we never have told before and how we became the heroes of our own stories,” Nikki shared on Instagram on February 28. “This book is very deep, honest, funny and loving.”

She continued, “Thank you for your motivation to tell our story so we can inspire others and help others become heroes of their own stories too! #incomparable.” We can’t wait!