Couple dates! Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick will “for sure” go on double dates with her Dancing With the Stars partner, Artem Chigvintsev, and Nikki Bella, the former Bachelorette exclusively tells Life & Style.

“We plan double dates in the future … We keep talking about it,” the Spade and Sparrows founder, 35, says, while noting she and the Total Bellas star, 36, have a lot in common. “She has her wine, and I have my own wine. Artem and I have the best, supportive partners. We keep, like, wanting to double date, but it’s so hard during the pandemic.”

ABC/Eric McCandless

The season 11 star explains, “I wish we could, but because of [the coronavirus pandemic] they really want us taking all the precautions. So, we just talk over social media and in that way.”

Kaitlyn and Artem, 38, have been the duo to beat during season 29 of the dance competition show. The Bachelor Nation babe partly credits the Russian stud’s “good, supportive relationship” with the WWE star.

“Every time Artem comes into the studio, he’s always just so happy and in such a good mood, and I know it’s because of Nikki and their newborn,” the Dew scrunchie creator adds. “She really lets him sleep when he can so that he can show up for the dancing … I feel like they’re such a good team.”

Nikki and her fiancé have been in baby bliss since welcoming son Matteo on July 31. Kaitlyn notes her DWTS partner is “really hands-on when he’s home” with his first child. “He just beams with joy and shows pictures of him whenever he’s on the show,” continues the Bachelor Nation babe. “He’s so happy. It’s so cute.”

The admiration between Kaitlyn and Nikki is mutual. The Arizona native gushed over the reality star while encouraging social media followers to vote for Team Will You Accept This Dance.

“Kaitlyn has an incredible story before she hit the dance floor. She’s overcome a lot,” Nikki began a lengthy Instagram post on October 5. “Her story is incredible. She wears her heart on her sleeve, and she is truly living her dream right now. I think that’s really special. So is my Artem.”

We stan this friendship!