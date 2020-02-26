Fun with fringe! Pregnant Brie Bella took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, February 25, to share a Boomerang with fans in a form-fitting dress and knee-high boots. “Rockin’ mama,” she captioned the clip.

Just one day prior, the WWE Hall of Famer and her twin sister, Nikki Bella — who is also expecting — compared baby bumps. “Mine’s so much bigger,” Brie said in the video, before Nikki chimed in, “It’s not a competition.” However, it doesn’t come as a surprise that Brie’s bump is a bit larger than her sister’s, considering she’s 18 weeks along, and Nikki is 16 and a half weeks into her pregnancy.

Although their pregnancies were not planned, the duo admitted they conceived in the same place. Talk about #twinning! Nikki dropped the bombshell during an episode of “The Bellas Podcast” on February 7 that she and her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, did the deed under her sibling’s roof — but with good reason.

“I go to the doctor, I find out that I have very high testosterone and very low estrogen and I have PCOS [polycystic ovary syndrome],” the Total Bellas star, 36, explained. “They told me that the day I would want to have babies, I probably would actually need help. I was in the discussion of freezing my eggs. It was right around Halloween, a day or so after, [and Artem and I had unprotected sex] two nights straight in the moment because I’m like, ‘I can’t get pregnant. I need help.'”

Luckily, Brie wasn’t freaked out. “Should we have our babies at my house, too?” the brunette beauty, who is expecting her second child with husband Daniel Bryan, quipped. LOL.

Now, the Bella’s men are “bonding” like never before. “They pamper their wives,” an insider told Life & Style exclusively on February 21. Daniel “has even given Artem some pointers,” they added. “It’s just about being grounded and patient.” We love to see it!

