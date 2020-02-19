Setting the record straight. Brie and Nikki Bella took to their hit podcast on Wednesday, February 19, to address some pretty outlandish rumors about their joint pregnancies. “You guys, it’s so ridiculous. Brie and I both did not do IVF,” Nikki, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, assured. “We did not plan on being pregnant together.”

Of course, identical twin sisters expecting at the same time is cause for some shock. However, the Total Bellas stars insist a greater power is responsible. “This is just what God wanted. This is the way the universe worked,” Nikki expressed. “God has a plan for it and I’m going on the ride with it, but there was just no planning here. We ain’t the Scheming Twins. You got the wrong girls here. They weren’t even planned pregnancies, let alone at the same time.”

ErnestoV93 / MEGA

By that, Nikki means that neither she nor her sister intended to get pregnant. “Now, I’m trying to figure out how I’m going to do two,” Brie chimed in, referring to her 2-year-old daughter, Birdie, whom she shares with husband Daniel Bryan. “I got six more months to figure s–t out.”

Even if their pregnancies were unexpected, the twins and their significant others are so happy! “Nikki and Brie couldn’t have asked for a better baby surprise,” a source exclusively told Life & Style. “It wasn’t like they planned on getting pregnant so close together. They still can’t believe it, but they absolutely love sharing this experience.”

KWKC/MEGA

“Now comes the fun part, there’s already buzz that they want to do a twin gender reveal,” the insider added. “Daniel and Artem, who were just as shocked about the baby news as they were, are onboard for a group baby reveal, too. I hear they’re already planning something and they all agree that it has to be epic. Nikki and Brie are still pinching themselves.”

We can’t wait for all of the amazing milestones to come! Congratulations again, ladies.

