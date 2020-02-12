Cue the awws! Nikki Bella took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, February 11, to give fans a glimpse of her baby bump, and it’s simply adorable. “Hi there, baby,” the Total Bellas star wrote on the pic of herself in what appears to be a tight black dress.

The 36-year-old couldn’t be more ecstatic to be pregnant — especially since she’s sharing this journey with her twin sister, Brie Bella. The siblings announced the news on January 24, and they were surprised when they found out they’re having kids around the same time.

“@thebriebella, this life just wants you and I to be twinning at everything we do LOL and even though we were shocked, beyond shocked, here’s another journey that I am so grateful to God to have you by my side,” Nikki, who’s expecting with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, wrote on IG at the time. “You have already been the best teacher! And Bird too LOL making sure I drink a lot of water and telling me my belly is getting big. Goodness, I love her so!”

Courtesy of Nikki Bella Instagram

Brie, who will be a second-time parent along with husband, Daniel Bryan, also expressed her excitement about the pregnancy. “We are shocked like all of you!!!” she captioned her own post. “Never in a million years thought did I think @thenikkibella and I would be having pregnant bellies together!!! Knowing us, our babies will come the same day, too. LOL!!! We are excited for you all to follow us on this amazing journey!!! Love you, sister!!”

But wait, the sisters are twinning in more ways! It turns out, they both conceived under the same roof — at Brie’s place. Like everything else, this wasn’t planned either. “I go to the doctor, I find out that I have very high testosterone and very low estrogen and I have PCOS [polycystic ovary syndrome],” Nikki divulged during the February 7 episode of “The Bellas” podcast. “They told me that the day I would want to have babies, I probably would actually need help. I was in the discussion of freezing my eggs. It was right around Halloween, a day or so after, [and Artem and I had unprotected sex] two nights straight in the moment because I’m like, ‘I can’t get pregnant. I need help.'”

We’re glad it all worked out fine!