It’s the battle of the bumps! Brie Bella took to her Instagram Story on Monday, February 24, to compare her growing baby bump with her twin, Nikki Bella, who’s also pregnant.

“Mine’s so much bigger than your bump,” Brie said in the clip, before Nikki chimed in and said, “It’s not a competition.” Brie then replied, “We’re almost twinning.” Literally, though! However, it doesn’t come as a surprise that Brie’s bump is a tad larger than her sister’s, especially considering she’s 18 weeks along, and her sister is a bit behind at 16 and a half weeks into her pregnancy.

KCR/Shutterstock

In January, the sisters announced they’re both pregnant. Nikki is expecting her first baby with her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, and Brie is expecting her second child with husband Daniel Bryan. While the Total Bellas stars have always been close, this experience has made them tighter. Besides, since this is Brie’s second pregnancy, she can tell Nikki about what to expect.

“Nikki and Brie are close, but the fact that they’re both pregnant at the same time has bonded them like never before,” a source exclusively divulged to Life & Style. “Brie’s done it before so Nikki is getting the benefit of having her best friend and sister to lean on for support and pregnancy advice.”

As a way to make this journey even more special, Nikki and Brie plan on sharing the moment they find out the sex of their babies. “Now comes the fun part, there’s already buzz that they want to do a twin gender reveal,” a second source exclusively shared with Life & Style. “Daniel and Artem, who were just as shocked about the baby news as they were, are on board for a group baby reveal too. I hear they’re already planning something and they all agree that it has to be epic. Nikki and Brie are still pinching themselves.”

Since Brie and Nikki are spending plenty of time together these days, naturally, it has brought their baby daddies closer together, too. “Daniel has even given Artem some pointers,” a third insider exclusively told Life & Style. We love to see it!