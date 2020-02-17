Valentine’s Day may be over, but Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are still in the lovey-dovey mood. The Total Bellas star, 36, who flaunted her growing baby bump, was spotted packing on the PDA with her beau while shopping at the farmers’ market in Studio City, California on Sunday, February 16.

The parents to be couldn’t be in a better place weeks after they announced they’re expecting their first child together — her latest Instagram post about him proves it. On February 14, the former pro wrestler gushed about her fiancé, 37, in the sweetest way. “Happy V-day, Click. Throwback to when we locked up our hopes for the future in Germany,” she captioned a few photos of the Dancing With the Stars alum. “It’s been a rollercoaster ride I know. Your patience, love, support, faith and strength have made me fall more in love with you everyday. Our relationship isn’t perfect, no one’s is, but it’s ours, and I love it! Love doing life with you, even when it gets hard. Thank you for putting up with me LOL. I know we are on the right path God has planned for us. Love you my A!”

While the parents to be are excited about having their own little mini-me, it turns out, they didn’t plan for it to happen. Nikki recently divulged on her “The Bellas” podcast that she and Artem conceived at her sister Brie Bella‘s house one day after being told by doctors that she would struggle to get pregnant because of a few health conditions. “I find out that I have very high testosterone and very low estrogen and I have PCOS [polycystic ovary syndrome],” she revealed. “They told me that the day I would want to have babies, I probably would actually need help. I was in the discussion of freezing my eggs. It was right around Halloween, a day or so after, [and Artem and I had unprotected sex] two nights straight in the moment because I’m like, ‘I can’t get pregnant. I need help.'”

It all worked out fine because the engaged couple is happy with the outcome, and in addition, Nikki gets to share the experience with her twin sis, who’s also pregnant. It’s a win-win!

