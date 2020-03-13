Yummy! Brie Bella took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, March 12, to share a photo of a dish she seemingly made, and now we’re hungry.

“Vegetarian chili for a rainy day,” she captioned the photo. Could this be one of her pregnancy cravings? Maybe!

Courtesy of Brie Bella/Instagram

Brie is currently expecting her second child with husband Bryan Danielson, a.k.a. Daniel Bryan. The married couple share 2-year-old daughter Birdie, who has been an “inspiration” to them, according to a source who exclusively spoke to Life & Style. “They look at her and smile, grateful for this extended family that they’re starting.”

Of course, with Brie’s twin sister, Nikki Bella, also pregnant, Birdie will be getting more than just a baby sibling. “Birdie wants a little sister, of course, but if Nikki has a girl, then Birdie gets a little cousin. It’s a win-win for Birdie,” the source added. “Daniel loves his little girl, but he doesn’t hide the fact that he would like a son and a little brother for Birdie.”

One of the best parts about both of the Total Bellas stars’ pregnancies is all the experiences they get to share together, such as finding out the sex of their babies. “Now comes the fun part, there’s already buzz that they want to do a twin gender reveal,” a second insider exclusively revealed to Life & Style. “Daniel, and Nikki’s fiancé, Artem [Chigvintsev], who were just as shocked about the baby news as they were, are on board for a group baby reveal too. I hear they’re already planning something and they all agree that it has to be epic. Nikki and Brie are still pinching themselves.”

Naturally, the siblings have bonded over their unborn babies, making their relationship stronger. “Nikki and Brie are close, but the fact that they’re both pregnant at the same time has bonded them like never before,” a third source exclusively told Life & Style. “Brie’s done it before so Nikki is getting the benefit of having her best friend and sister to lean on for support and pregnancy advice.” How sweet!