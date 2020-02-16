Pregnant Twin Sisters Nikki and Brie Bella Take Little Birdie to the Farmer’s Market in Calabasas

Sisters who shop together, get pregnant together … you get the idea. Total Bellas babes Nikki Bella and Brie Bella were spotted flaunting their growing baby bumps at a farmer’s market in Calabasas on February 15. Needless to say, the twin sis duo looked happy and healthy alongside Brie’s daughter, Birdie.

Decked out in cute athleisure looks, the 36-year-olds made their way through the market with Brie’s toddler, 2, in a stroller. It’s so sweet to see the two sisters enjoying their pregnancies together. They announced the special news on January 29.

“@thebriebella, this life just wants you and I to be twinning at everything we do LOL,” Nikki wrote on Instagram at the time. “And even though we were shocked, beyond shocked, here’s another journey that I am so grateful to God to have you by my side.”

But the excitement doesn’t stop there. An insider told Life & Style exclusively that the retired WWE starlets want to do a twin gender reveal party — an idea we’re absolutely obsessed with.

“Now comes the fun part, there’s already buzz that they want to do a twin gender reveal,” the source gushed exclusively. “Daniel [Bryan], and Nikki’s fiancé, Artem [Chigvintsev], who were just as shocked about the baby news as they were, are on board for a group baby reveal too. I hear they’re already planning something and they all agree that it has to be epic. Nikki and Brie are still pinching themselves.”

The girls are really reveling in this epic pregnancy surprise — so it makes sense they would want to share all the moments possible throughout the process. “Nikki and Brie couldn’t have asked for a better baby surprise,” the insider added. “It wasn’t like they planned on getting pregnant so close together. They still can’t believe it, but they absolutely love sharing this experience.”

