Don’t call it a comeback! Blake Lively rocked her first red carpet since giving birth to her third child in a black velvet, strapless dress during the premiere of her new movie Rhythm Section on January 27. The actress looked stunning as she stepped out in the curve-hugging gown dripping in jewelry. She wore her long blonde hair swept back in an unkempt bun, which was incredibly chic. Although her husband, Ryan Reynolds, did not attend the special screening in New York City, the 32-year-old dazzled all on her own.

News broke on October 4 that Blake and Ryan, 43, welcomed baby No. 3, which was reportedly “two months” after their newborn daughter arrived. Since then, the parents have been staying pretty low-key, but it looks like the Simple Favor actress is ready to dive back into work. She’s been busy promoting Rhythm Section, which she stars in alongside Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown. Blake portrays Stephanie Patrick, a woman who goes on a revenge spree after her family is killed in a plane crash that she doesn’t believe was an accident. Needless to say, it looks chock-full of action.

The A-lister hilariously reminisced about what her body looked like while she was filming the flick. “Looking for a good pic of me and [Sterling K. Brown], but my abs look so good here,” the blonde beauty quipped to caption a screengrab from the movie on her Instagram Story on January 23. “Dear abs, I miss us.”

Courtesy of Blake Lively Instagram

Although Blake and Ryan are both extremely ambitious, they still seem to make a lot of time for their personal lives — and they make it look easy. Life & Style exclusively learned how the two prioritize their marriage amid the chaos of life.

“They keep the romance alive with date nights!” a source exclusively dished about the husband and wife. “Even if it means doing something simple, like going on a hike, enjoying a home-cooked dinner together or movie night — they’re an extremely private couple and aren’t really into the Hollywood scene.” Aw, too cute!

It’s great to see Blake back on the red carpet and she looked absolutely stunning. Keep scrolling to see photos!