LOL! Blake Lively joked that she misses her abs while reminiscing over her pre-pregnancy body. The actress was busy promoting her new movie The Rhythm Section with Sterling K. Brown and Jude Law on Instagram but took a moment to gush over her toned tummy. Considering she just gave birth a few short months ago, we don’t think the A-list should feel pressured to get her body back. News broke that Blake and husband Ryan Reynolds welcomed their third child together on October 4, which was reportedly about “two months” after their darling daughter was born.

“Looking for a good pic of me and [Sterling K. Brown], but my abs look so good here,” the 32-year-old hilariously captioned a screengrab from the movie on her Instagram Story during the early hours of January 23. “Dear abs, I miss us.” Blake stars in the new flick — which comes out on January 31 — and plays Stephanie Patrick, a woman who goes on a revenge spree after her family is killed in a plane crash that she doesn’t think was an accident.

Courtesy of Blake Lively Instagram

It’s amazing how Blake is able to juggle work and family life. She and Ryan, 43, also have two other daughters, Inez and James. Despite their busy lives, Life & Style exclusively learned how the pair keeps the focus on their marriage.

“They keep the romance alive with date nights!” a source dished about the adorable Mr. and Mrs. “Even if it means doing something simple, like going on a hike, enjoying a home-cooked dinner together or movie night — they’re an extremely private couple and aren’t really into the Hollywood scene.”

Back when Blake was still pregnant, a separate source told LS exclusively that the Deadpool star was still trying to keep up a consistent date night schedule. “While juggling their busy work schedules with looking after daughters, James and Inez can be challenging, Ryan still manages to find the time to organize something special for Blake at least once a week, especially now she’s pregnant with baby number three,” the insider explained back in June.

Blake is totally killing it personally and professionally. Next stop: abs?