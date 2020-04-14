She’s glowing! Nikki Bella took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 14, to show off her bare baby bump and share a pregnancy update with fans.

“Almost 24 weeks!” the 36-year-old captioned the photo in which she’s wearing sweatpants and a matching sweatshirt. “Love that I can still rock our @mybirdiebee joggers and pullovers comfortably (size medium).” Fans couldn’t help but show the Total Bellas star some love.

Courtesy of Nikki Bella/Instagram

“You always look great, but you are SO adorable pregnant!!! Definitely glowing!” one person commented. You look so amazing!” wrote a second follower. “Couldn’t be happier for you,” wrote a third. Honestly, same.

The brand Nikki was rockin’ was founded by her and her sister, Brie Bella. It’s evident the siblings are super close and enjoy working together. Their latest project is a memoir titled Incomparable, which is set to drop in May.

Nikki and Brie’s book includes details about their careers and personal lives, which caused a bit of tension between the twins and their estranged dad, Jon Garcia. Their father made his first appearance ever on Total Bellas during its season 5 premiere on April 9, which gave viewers a glimpse into the family’s relationship.

“We all have a past, but we’re living for today and for the future, and I’m not that man 18 years ago,” Jon told Nikki and Brie when they revealed their memoir mentions their childhoods. “I’m a whole different man today. This is who I am now. Let’s talk about me now.”

While Nikki and Brie have had a rocky relationship with their dad over the years, the sisters have always remained close. Now that they’re both pregnant, they’ve become even tighter. “This has just felt like such a special time and so I feel like it’s definitely brought us together,” Brie exclusively told Life & Style.

The brunette beauties are twinning in more than one way these days. “It has been really bizarre to experience all the same symptoms together,” the soon-to-be mom of two continued. “We have the exact same cravings!”

Nikki and Brie are both due in the summer, just about two weeks apart from each other. How exciting!