Fans have been wondering when Ciara is due to give birth ever since the singer announced she’s pregnant with baby No. 3 in January.

Looking at the size of her growing baby bump, fans are speculating the 34-year-old may be welcoming her second child with husband Russell Wilson in the early months of summer 2020.

Unfortunately, neither Ciara nor her hubby have revealed the due date. However, they did announce a major detail — the sex of the baby. On April 14, the “Level Up” artist uploaded a video of her and the NFL player holding two cannon poppers, which shot out blue confetti. “It’s a boy,” they shouted, as they were accompanied by their kids.

Courtesy of Ciara Instagram

Generally, pregnant women find out the sex of their baby somewhere between 16 to 20 weeks, according to babycenter.com, which means Ciara is probably at least four months along. Considering she announced she was expecting her third child nearly three months prior to the gender reveal and she was already showing then, it’s possible Ciara is in the final months of her pregnancy.

Ciara and Russell share 2-year-old Sienna. In addition to their daughter, Ciara is mom to 5-year-old son Future Zahir Wilburn, whom she shares with rapper Future. While Ciara, Russell and their children technically make up one blended family, the athlete treats her son as his own.

“The thing that I’ve learned the most is that being a stepdad, and then also having our little daughter as well, being a stepdad, you really find out what love’s like,” Russell divulged to BuzzFeed in 2019. “It’s interesting. It’s easy to love somebody that’s blood and everything else, but when you can love somebody just like it’s your own child and everything else, that’s what real love is like.”

It turns out, one of the reasons he’s such an amazing father and stepdad is because of his mom, Tammy Wilson. She gave him some great advice when he first started dating Ciara.

“I didn’t really follow Ciara, but I had seen a documentary … Or read an article about her,” Tammy revealed during the February 11 episode of the “Raising Fame: Sports Edition” podcast. “And I’m going to be honest with you. I did say something about — I’m a mom. I love my kid. And I’m like, ‘Doesn’t she have a kid?’ So he and I had conversations about that.”

“So I said to him, ‘OK, if you’re really serious about it then you have to love that kid as if it were your own, even if that means that you give that kid your name,'” Tammy continued at the time.

We can’t wait for Ciara and Russell to welcome their new bundle of joy!