The cutest couple! Ciara and her husband, Russell Wilson, make the most gorgeous pair. On January 30, the happy couple announced that they are expecting their second child together. This is the singer’s third pregnancy — she also shares her 5-year-old son, Future Zahir Wilburn, with rapper Future. The couple got married in 2016 and have been loving life together ever since. Get all the details about the “Level Up” artist’s supportive hubby below!

He’s a football player.

While Ciara is passionate about music and dance, her hubby is all about sports. The 30-year-old is a football quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks. He got drafted in 2012 and has been doing pretty good for himself. Russell is 2019’s highest-paid football player at $79 million, according to Forbes.

He was determined to end up with Ciara.

During a 2015 interview with The Rock Church, the athlete revealed he knew Ciara was the one. “I told somebody that’s the girl I want to be with before I even met her,” he said at the time. “Before I met her, I was like, ‘I’m probably going to end up with Ciara.'” The pair got married the following year.

Russell and Ciara practiced celibacy until they got married.

“You get to hug and you get to have a nice good kiss, but you have to be careful not to go too far so you don’t end up in the place you’re trying to avoid being in,” Ciara told Cosmopolitan in 2016 about their choice to refrain from having sex.

They have a blended family.

Prior to Russell, Ciara was engaged to rapper Future, whom she welcomed son Future Zahir Wilburn with in 2014. One year into her marriage with Russell, the couple welcomed their first daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson. Russell accepts his stepson as his own, which is what makes their family so united. “It’s interesting. It’s easy to love somebody that’s blood and everything else, but when you can love somebody just like it’s your own child and everything else, that’s what real love is like,” he told BuzzFeed.

Russell was married before.

Russell met his now-ex-wife, Ashton Meme, in high school and was with her throughout college. In 2012, they tied the knot before filing for divorce in 2014. By the following year, he began dating Ciara, and the rest is history!