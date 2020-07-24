How sweet! Singer Ciara and husband Russell Wilson welcomed their second child together — an adorable son named Win Harrison — on July 23. We rounded up all of the tiny tot’s cutest photos so you can see him as he grows up and hits milestones.

Ciara, 34, and her NFL hubby, 31, announced the arrival of their baby boy on July 24, just one day after his birth. On both Instagram and Twitter, the Goodies artist shared a short video from the delivery room moments after welcoming him into the world. She sang him “Happy Birthday” (gorgeously, might we add) and noted she could hear him making little sounds as he rested on her chest.

Daddy Russell shared a selfie with his wife and his newborn from the delivery room on his Instagram and Twitter feeds. “Happy Birthday WIN!!! Mommy [and] Daddy love you!” he gushed, noting the little boy weighed in at 8 pounds, one ounce.

The happy couple are already parents to their 3-year-old daughter, Sienna, whom they welcomed in 2017. The “Like A Boy” singer also has another son, Future Zahir Wilburn, who was born in 2014. She shares the 6-year-old with ex-fiancé Future.

Ciara revealed her pregnancy on Instagram in January, sharing a gorgeous pregnancy photo showing off her baby bump. “Number three,” she captioned the pic. Her third pregnancy came at a particularly challenging time: amid the coronavirus pandemic. The athlete was unable to be with his wife during doctor visits due to social distancing guidelines.

Thankfully, the proud parents were able to find the best solution. “The life of a pregnant woman in COVID-19 era is very interesting … Russ had to FaceTime me from the car for our ultrasound,” Ciara dished on Instagram after a checkup in April. “We don’t hear too much about [pregnant women] during this time.”

Ciara and her man started dating in 2015. They got engaged in March 2016 and wed that July during an intimate ceremony with family and close friends at the Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England. And now, here we are! Congratulations, mom and dad.

