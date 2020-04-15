While Ciara is excited to be expecting her second child with husband Russell Wilson, there are some downsides to being pregnant amid the coronavirus pandemic. For instance, her hubby isn’t allowed inside the room while she’s getting an ultrasound because it isn’t safe.

“The life of a pregnant woman in COVID-19 era is very interesting … Russ had to FaceTime me from the car for our ultrasound,” the 34-year-old shared on social media on Wednesday, April 15. “We don’t hear too much about US during this time.”

On the bright side, the couple has a lot to look forward to. On April 14, they revealed the sex of their baby, and it’s a boy. This will be Russell’s first son with the singer. They already share 2-year-old daughter Sienna. Meanwhile, Ciara is also mom to her son, Future Zahir Wilburn, whom she welcomed with her ex Future in 2014.

Though Russell, 31, is a stepdad to the 5-year-old, he treats him like his own. It turns out, Future left a mark on him and altered the way he approaches parenting.

“The thing that I’ve learned the most is that being a stepdad, and then also having our little daughter as well, being a stepdad, you really find out what love’s like,” Russell told BuzzFeed back in 2019. “It’s interesting. It’s easy to love somebody that’s blood and everything else, but when you can love somebody just like it’s your own child and everything else, that’s what real love is like.”

Russell’s mom, Tammy Wilson, also influenced the football player and how he is with his stepson.

“I didn’t really follow Ciara, but I had seen a documentary … Or read an article about her,” she said during the “Raising Fame: Sports Edition” podcast in February. “And I’m going to be honest with you. I did say something about — I’m a mom. I love my kid. And I’m like, ‘Doesn’t she have a kid?’ So he and I had conversations about that.”

Tammy advised Russell to “love that kid as if it were your own, even if that means that you give that kid your name.” What a great parent!