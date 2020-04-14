Congratulations are in order for Ciara and Russell Wilson who are having a baby boy. The couple announced the exciting news on Tuesday, April 14.

The soon-to-be mom of three shared a video on Instagram with her hubby and kids shooting two cannon poppers, which turned out to be filled with blue confetti. “It’s a boy,” they shouted once they realized the color.

Ciara first revealed she was expecting her second child with the NFL player in January. “Number [three],” she captioned a selfie with her hubby. In addition to their 2-year-old daughter, Sienna, the singer is also mom to son Future Zahir Wilburn, whom she shares with ex Future.

The best part of Ciara and Russell’s blended family is that the athlete treats the 5-year-old as his own. In February, Russell’s mom, Tammy Wilson, got candid about the advice she gave her son when he first started dating Ciara.

“When he first told me about her, he sent me this picture, and I’m like, ‘She looks familiar,’” she revealed on the “Raising Fame: Sports Edition” podcast. “I didn’t really follow Ciara, but I had seen a documentary … Or read an article about her. And I’m going to be honest with you. I did say something about — I’m a mom. I love my kid. And I’m like, ‘Doesn’t she have a kid?’ So he and I had conversations about that.”

Tammy continued at the time, “I look at my own situation and how I was born, and so I can’t judge anybody. So I said to him, ‘OK, if you’re really serious about it then you have to love that kid as if it were your own, even if that means that you give that kid your name.'” What a good mama!

Russell took his mom’s advice to heart. During an interview with BuzzFeed, he expressed what it’s like to help raise his stepson.

“The thing that I’ve learned the most is that being a stepdad, and then also having our little daughter as well, being a stepdad, you really find out what love’s like,” he said in 2019. “It’s interesting. It’s easy to love somebody that’s blood and everything else, but when you can love somebody just like it’s your own child and everything else, that’s what real love is like.”

We love to see it!