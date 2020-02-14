You can tell Russell Wilson was raised by a queen. His mom, Tammy Wilson, revealed what helpful advice she gave him in regards to Ciara‘s son, Future Zahir Wilburn, whom she shares with ex/ rapper Future.

“When he first told me about her, he sent me this picture, and I’m like, ‘She looks familiar,'” she said during the February 11 episode of the “Raising Fame: Sports Edition” podcast. “I didn’t really follow Ciara, but I had seen a documentary … Or read an article about her. And I’m going to be honest with you. I did say something about — I’m a mom. I love my kid. And I’m like, ‘Doesn’t she have a kid?’ So he and I had conversations about that.”

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

She continued, “I look at my own situation and how I was born, and so I can’t judge anybody. So I said to him, ‘OK, if you’re really serious about it then you have to love that kid as if it were your own, even if that means that you give that kid your name.'”

Clearly, mothers know best. Russell took her advice and during an interview with BuzzFeed, he spoke about his relationship with Ciara’s 5-year-old, whom she shares with ex/ rapper Future. “The thing that I’ve learned the most is that being a stepdad, and then also having our little daughter as well, being a stepdad, you really find out what love’s like,” he told the outlet in 2019. The couple currently has a 2-year-old daughter named Sienna and a baby on the way.

“It’s interesting,” he continued. “It’s easy to love somebody that’s blood and everything else, but when you can love somebody just like it’s your own child and everything else, that’s what real love is like.”

During the podcast, Tammy also noted that “When it comes to Ciara, Russell loves everything.” That seems to have been the case since day one. During an interview with the Rock Church in 2015, the NFL star admitted he knew Ciara was The One long before they were an item. “I told somebody that’s the girl I want to be with before I even met her,” Russell said at the time. “Before I met her, I was like, ‘I’m probably going to end up with Ciara.'” Well, he spoke it into existence!