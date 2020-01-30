Party of five! Ciara is pregnant with baby No. 3, she revealed on January 30. This will be her second child with her husband, Russell Wilson. She also shares 5-year-old son, Future Zahir Wilburn, with rapper ex Future.

“Number [three],” the 34-year-old wrote on Instagram to caption a dreamy photo of her flaunting her adorable bump on the beach. She and her hubby, 31, have been enjoying a sunny vacation together that has included a lot of time with their toes in the sand. Enjoy, mom and dad!

Fans were so excited for the “Like a Boy” singer and football player. “Yay! So happy for you guys,” one comment read. “Congrats my idol,” another person gushed. “Congratulations loves! This made me so happy,” someone else echoed. “You look amazing,” a follower wrote. Considering Ciara is already showing, it seems that she’s been keeping the big news under wraps. However, many commenters thought that they “knew” her baby secret. We’re glad we can finally celebrate the happy couple.

The “Level Up” artist adores motherhood and the experience has affected all parts of her life — including her beauty game. The Texas native explained during Beautycon Festival Day 2 in Los Angeles back in August that she “really had to grab the idea” that less is sometimes more when it comes to makeup.

“I love getting glammed up and I liked who I was with the makeup. I like getting my makeup done … I can’t lie,” she confessed at the time. “I wish I could wake up every day and get my makeup done but that’s not realistic. For me, I got to start feeling good about who I am before any brush is painted on my face.” She has two — soon to be three — little ones running around the house so we’re sure the busy mom’s time is limited.

However, her new outlook has the songstress feeling good in her own skin. “I’ve got to feel good about me, so I’m empowered because of that … I can be stripped down at home and extensionless and feel like I’m still fly, I’m still cute,” she added. “That’s the attitude you want to have and I had to work on that to be very honest.” TBH, we’ve never seen Ciara not looking absolutely stunning.

Congrats, Ciara and Russell!