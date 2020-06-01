Courtesy Ciara/Instagram

Ciara wrote a powerful message to her “sweet baby boy” Future on May 31 following the death of George Floyd. “I pray that when you get older A CHANGE will finally have come!! I’m going to keep my FAITH!” the “Level Up” artist said on Instagram along with a selfie with her 6-year-old, whom she shares with former boyfriend rapper Future.

“I’m praying that the losses of our Black Kings and Queens won’t be in vain. Enough is Enough!” the Grammy winner, 34, added. “I’m praying for UNITY! I’m praying for the powers that be to unite and decide that it’s time for a change!”

The “Goodies” singer’s message was met with a slew of support. “Young King. We need a change now. Enough is Enough,” Ciara’s husband, Russell Wilson responded. Ludacris added a prayer hand emoji.

Many celebrities have demanded justice after Floyd, 46, who died while being arrested in Minneapolis on May 25. Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, knelt on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds during the arrest. Floyd could be heard saying repeatedly, “I can’t breathe,” in videos captured by witnesses. On May 26, Chauvin and three other officers were fired as the FBI launched an investigation. Chauvin was arrested three days later and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The troubling video footage sparked outrage on social media and across the country. Kim Kardashian acknowledged she will “never know” what it “feels like to try to survive in the world played by systemic racism” but wants to use her platform to “help amplify” awareness.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote, “For years, with every horrific murder of an innocent black man, woman or child, I have always tried to find the right words to express my condolences and outrage, but the privilege I am offered by the color of my skin has often left me feeling like this is not a fight that I can truly take on as my own. Not today, not anymore.” The future lawyer, 39, added she is “angry” and “exhausted by the heartbreak.” Other A-listers like Lady Gaga, Bebe Rexha and Jamie Foxx also released messages of support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Chrissy Teigen pledged a $200,000 donation to the bailouts of protestors across the country while Colin Kaepernick “started a legal defense initiative to give legal representation” to protestors in Minneapolis.

Ciara’s words of hope for her son are especially impactful since she is pregnant with another boy. This is her second child with the Seattle Seahawks quarterback, 31. They welcomed daughter Sienna in 2017.