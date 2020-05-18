Courtesy of Ciara/Instagram

Looking amazing! Ciara shared three Instagram photos of herself flaunting her growing baby bump while rockin’ a black bikini, and she’s glowing.

“The bump is bumpin’,” the pregnant 34-year-old captioned the post shared on Sunday, May 17. Ciara accessorized her look with gold jewelry and a cowboy hat. Clearly, she makes one stylish mama.

The “Level Up” singer is currently expecting her second child with husband Russell Wilson. They share 3-year-old daughter Sienna. Additionally, Ciara is mom to 5-year-old son Future Zahir Wilburn, whom she shares with ex Future.

On April 14, the married couple announced they were having a boy with a sweet family video shared on Instagram. They used two cannon poppers, which shot out blue confetti to unveil the sex of the baby.

Ciara seems to be making the best of her pregnancy, but that doesn’t mean it hasn’t been challenging. The brunette beauty can’t have her hubby accompany her to doctor visits because of social distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The life of a pregnant woman in COVID-19 era is very interesting … Russ had to FaceTime me from the car for our ultrasound,” Ciara revealed in April. “We don’t hear too much about US during this time.”

Ciara and Russell got married in 2016, and the couple have proven to be relationship goals. From the start, he was very keen on treating her son as his own. It turns out, his mom, Tammy Wilson, had a lot to do with that.

Once Ciara and Russell began dating in 2015, the football player divulged to his mom that she had a child from a previous relationship. Tammy made sure to give her son advice on how to best approach the situation.

“I’m going to be honest with you,” she revealed on the “Raising Fame: Sports Edition” podcast in February. “I did say something about — I’m a mom. I love my kid. And I’m like, ‘Doesn’t she have a kid?’ So he and I had conversations about that.”

“So I said to him, ‘OK, if you’re really serious about it then you have to love that kid as if it were your own, even if that means that you give that kid your name,'” she continued.

What a great blended fam!