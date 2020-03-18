Glowing and gorgeous! Model Iskra Lawrence showed off her baby bump while wearing a cute blue bikini in a series of unretouched photos posted to Instagram on March 17. Needless to say, we’re obsessed with the blonde beauty’s pregnancy curves.

“Hot girl summer or an indoor slay,” the 29-year-old captioned the set of four photos, adding a frozen over emoji. “Posting up unretouched in my @aerie swim and if you tag us and #aerieReal in your Photoshop-free pics, you can help raise funds for non-profit @neda to help save lives from eating disorders,” she concluded, adding a hands up emoji.

Naturally, fans and followers flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts on the adorable ensemble (and her cute belly, too). “This is so cute! Might have to order this suit for when I’m heavily pregnant all summer,” one fan gushed, while another added, “GO OFF,” with a clapping emoji. “Definitely an indoor slay for the next few weeks,” another user wrote, adding a crying laughing emoji. “You’re killin’ it and glowing as always, love.”

On March 18, the Sports Illustrated alum took to her Instagram Stories to share a short video clip of her growing baby bump, showing off once more. “About to pop,” she wrote over the clip. Iskra announced her pregnancy with boyfriend Philip Payne in November 2019. In December 2019, she shared a six-month pregnancy update on YouTube, which means she’s due sometime in March 2020.

But just because the model is going through the gestation period doesn’t mean she isn’t on her self-care grind. In fact, she told Life & Style exclusively about her pregnancy workouts, including how she loves to use “TRX straps.”

“It lets me get really low because it’s all about opening and widening but strengthening so definitely lots and lots of squats,” she explained. “I have been doing arm workouts, too, because I know I will be carrying a human around a lot and then just in general, moving, lots of walking. Walking is great for everyone.”

Instagram

Plus, the mama-to-be also raved about some more pregnancy-specific exercises. “Lots of prenatal yoga as well,” Iskra added about her routine. “Stretching is so important.”

Clearly, whatever you’re doing is working, girl!