Happy birthday, mama! Maren Morris’ husband, Ryan Hurd, penned the sweetest message to the country singer as she entered a new decade of life — with their new addition.

“30 looks beautiful on you, MM,” the 33-year-old wrote on Instagram on April 10 along with a sweet photo that showed a makeup-free Maren cuddling with their newborn son, Hayes Andrew Hurd. “Happy Birthday from me and your almost 3-week-old birthday present. We are so proud to be yours!” The “My Church” artist looked incredibly peaceful while she celebrated her big day at home with her supportive hubby and son.

The country crooners welcomed their sweet son on March 23 — one week ahead of his due date — and declared him the “love of [their] lives.” They seem over the moon happy about Hayes, but Maren revealed that his birth was no easy task.

“30 hours of labor ended with an emergency C-section … Not what we planned, but I learned pretty quickly that night that having a plan for bringing a human into the world is a fool’s errand,” the starlet explained on March 27 amid the coronavirus pandemic. “All that mattered was that he got here safely. Having him in the middle of a global health crisis was also not in the baby prep books, but here we are.”

She said the maternity ward was “eerily quiet” from regulations not allowing visitors or extended family to visit, but the “Rich” singer found it “strangely serene.” She dished that the beeping monitors and “coos of [their] infant son” were the only sounds they could hear in the hospital.

Maren went on to share how grateful she was for the healthcare workers. “The admiration we have for the doctors, nurses [and] healthcare professionals that took care of Hayes [and] me during our stay cannot be measured in this post,” she continued. “They risked their health every day to make sure ours was OK. I can’t think of anything more selfless than that.”

Of course, the “80s Mercedes” singer also sent love to all the moms out there. “I had NO idea how hard it could be, and I’m a measly [four] days in,” she wrote. “The world is changing before our eyes and so am I. That’s been a peaceful thing to cling to during these uncertain times. Thinking of you all.”

