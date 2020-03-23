Congrats are in order for country singer Maren Morris and her husband, Ryan Hurd! The musical married couple announced the birth of their first child on Monday, March 23. On Instagram, the mom introduced fans to new baby Hayes Andrew Hurd, the “love of [their] lives.”

The sweet starlet, 29, announced she was pregnant with a boy in October 2019, a coincidence after naming her latest album Girl. “The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the ‘GIRL’ headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out,” she captioned a photo of herself cradling her baby bump alongside her husband, 33. “See you in 2020, little one.”

Courtesy of Maren Morris/Instagram

Since the announcement, the lovely couple definitely made sure to take some time to relax and revel in the exciting news. “Maren is planning a huge babymoon with her hubby,” an insider told Life & Style exclusively in early November 2019, adding that the brunette beauty was “really excited” to show off her sweet baby bump at the CMA Awards that same month.

“They were thinking the Bahamas, but they’re not too sure. She’s leaving all the logistics up to her husband,” the source gushed about their exciting pre-birth trip. “All she’s requested are lots of prenatal massages and two weeks off completely, no emails, no texts, no nothing.”

Not for nothing, but the cute crooner definitely deserved a little bit of R&R during her pregnancy — because she was working out a ton during the gestation period. “I’m nearing the end of my pregnancy journey and have worked out with @erinoprea and tried to eat relatively clean throughout,” the Texas native revealed about her weight gain in February. “I’m [5-foot-1] and have gained [40 pounds], and I wouldn’t change a thing.”

But despite the hard work, Maren seemed to really enjoy those monumental nine months. “Even with the lower back pain and my anemia-prone BS, I have really enjoyed being pregnant,” she continued. “I hope this little boy is as kind to me on the outside as he’s been on the inside because I will miss his kicks. But really, this is his eviction notice.”

Clearly, he was ready to say hello. Congrats to the sweet couple on the first!