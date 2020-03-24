Relationship goals! Shortly after Maren Morris announced the birth of her first child, Hayes Andrew Hurd, with husband Ryan Hurd, she gave her country singer beau a sweet shout-out on Monday, March 23.

“Thank you, Ryan Hurd for being the best partner someone going through this insane thing for the first time could ask for and @healingartslmt for being the most badass doula,” the 29-year-old captioned a photo with her hubby, son and their midwife.

Courtesy of Maren Morris/Instagram

A few hours prior, the parents of one showed revealed their baby boy to the world. “Hayes Andrew Hurd. 3/23/20. Love of our lives,” Maren captioned two photos of the newborn.

The married couple announced they were expecting baby No. 1 in October 2019. “The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the ‘GIRL’ headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out,” the country singer captioned a photo with Ryan at the time. “See you in 2020, little one.”

Since then, Maren has been documenting her journey to motherhood. Though pregnancy isn’t a walk in the park, the brunette beauty embraced all the changes, including gaining weight.

“I’m nearing the end of my pregnancy journey and have worked out with @erinoprea and tried to eat relatively clean throughout,” Maren wrote on Instagram in February. “I’m 5-foot-1 and have gained 40 pounds, and I wouldn’t change a thing.”

Though the “All My Favorite People” artist is happy to have given birth, it’s bittersweet. “Even with the lower back pain and my anemia-prone BS, I have really enjoyed being pregnant,” she said. “I hope this little boy is as kind to me on the outside as he’s been on the inside because I will miss his kicks. But really, this is his eviction notice.”

Ryan has also gotten candid on social media. For Valentine’s Day, he gushed over his lady and gave her a heartfelt shout-out. “I am so proud of her for carrying this baby and it has made me love her more,” he wrote on IG. “It makes me happy that she has taken the time and space to rest her mind and her body after 4 years of going non-stop.” He’s a keeper!