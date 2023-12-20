Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner aren’t the only ones excited about their upcoming wedding after they ring in the new year. The Golden Bachelor couple’s family is deeply involved in the planning process and Theresa’s daughter, Jen Woolston, exclusively teases the big day to Life & Style, eagerly admitting that they are “so excited” for the celebration of love.

“First of all, I work in weddings. I love weddings. And then this is like the ultimate wedding you know that Mindy Weiss is planning and everything,” Jen shares. “There’s a lot of decisions to make pretty much every day. And you know, I can’t even imagine what it’s going to feel like to actually be there and see it all come to life. Even though we’re in the loop, I think it’s going to feel sort of like a big surprise, really.”

Jen reveals that she’s currently working on her maid-of-honor speech, while her mom, 70, prepares her heartfelt vows. They’re also making last-minute decisions and putting on the final touches like “picking songs for the ceremony” and getting garments altered.

Since Jen works weddings for a living, she owns some pretty amazing props. The Golden Bachelor daughter owns a 1971 Volkswagen bus that she transformed into a photo booth, but the vehicle will not make its way to the wedding across the country.

Disney/John Fleenor

“We have a few different mobile bars that are called Piaggio Apes. And we talked about it, but it’s like we really want to enjoy this as guests more so than it’s a lot to get these vehicles if we were going to actually get them from New Jersey to California,” Jen explains to Life & Style.

Theresa’s daughter will be standing alongside her mother as the maid-of-honor at the altar while her sister-in-law and Gerry’s daughters, Angie Wagner and Jenny Young, will stand as bridesmaids. “And then Gerry’s granddaughters are sort of in like a junior bridesmaids role,” Jen says, noting, “They’re wearing a different dress than the four of us, but still part of it.”

Although the planning process has been positive for the most part, Theresa’s hope for her sisters to be flower girls didn’t make the cut.

“They already kind of said that that’s not going to fit into the ceremony because everything with it being on live television, there’s a real timeline that has to be followed,” Jen admits to Life & Style. “So, I don’t think that’s going to happen, unfortunately.”