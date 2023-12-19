The Golden Bachelor star Theresa Nist’s daughter, Jen Woolston, reveals whether or not her mom has had plastic surgery after rumors circulated about her appearance during an exclusive interview with Life & Style.

“She’s never had any plastic surgery. That kills her,” Jen says about the most shocking misinformation spread about Theresa, 70, after she made her reality TV debut. “She can’t take it when things say that she had a facelift and stuff like that because you know really, she eats so healthy and she’s done all these things. And she’s 70.”

Jen adds that her mother was upset that people ​thought she went under the knife. “And she’s like, ​’Oh, man, for them to now say that I’ve done all this stuff when I haven’t,’” she explains.

Throughout the season, many viewers took to social media to speculate on whether or not Theresa altered her appearance with plastic surgery. “Theresa on The #GoldenBachelor has had an extensive amount of plastic surgery. She looks younger than her daughter,” one critic wrote via Twitter.

Theresa made her reality TV debut during the first season of The Golden Bachelor, which premiered in September. She caught the attention of fans and leading man Gerry Turner when she vulnerably discussed her struggles to move on following the death of her late husband, William “Bill” Nist.

The former couple was married for 42 years, and they welcomed Jen and son Tommy during their relationship.

While Theresa had a difficult time following Bill’s death in 2014, she was able to move on and found love with Gerry, 72. The couple got engaged during the season finale in November and are set to get married during a televised ceremony on January 4.

“When you get to this age, every moment is precious and you don’t want to waste them,” Gerry previously told Entertainment Tonight about why he and Theresa are rushing down the aisle. “Now we’ve got a date out there that we can look forward to, rather than every day that we had to keep it secret. It’s a total different mindset.”

Courtesy of Theresa Nist/Instagram

Theresa previously opened up about watching her and Gerry’s love story unfold on the show and explained that he ​cautioned her about certain events that would unfold.

During a Q&A panel in New York City on December 11, Theresa admitted that Gerry “couldn’t prepare” her for “some” unidentified “things” that were featured on the show. However, the mother of two said she “learned” to “take a step back” during the journey.

“I really wanted Gerry to find the right person, and I only wanted it to be me if it was right for it to be me,” Theresa explained.