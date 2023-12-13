Theresa Nist received Gerry Turner’s final rose – and ​a Neil Lane-designed engagement ring – but she was “horrified” watching the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor.

The season 1 winner, 70, shared that her future husband, 72, “prepared” her about parts of the show that she was unaware of while speaking on a Q&A panel in NYC on Monday, December 11. Despite his efforts, there were “some” unidentified “things” that Gerry “couldn’t prepare” her for.

On the other hand, Theresa was happy to see that she “learned” to “take a step back” during the journey. “I really wanted Gerry to find the right person, and I only wanted it to be me if it was right for it to be me,” she admitted.

The reality TV couple isn’t wasting any time on their way down the aisle after their engagement aired on November 30. The same day, fans learned that they would be able to witness their wedding in a live televised event on January 4, 2024.

That being said, Theresa and Gerry were hit with bad news one day before the finale when the lead’s ex-girlfriend detailed the demise of their relationship. The woman, whom The Hollywood Reporter called Carolyn, revealed she and Gerry started dating one month after his late wife, Toni, died in 2017. She ended up moving into his retired dream lakeside home 10 months into their relationship before they called it quits in October 2019.

Although Gerry was put in a bad light and was accused of breaking up with his ex for gaining weight, Theresa didn’t let that affect their engagement.

“It does cause some red flags for the family, what else can he lie about if he did this? Will something else come out?” a source exclusively told Life & Style in early December. “But he and Theresa have spoken about it and she trusts him and they have moved past it,” the insider continued, adding, “Teresa knows that it’s a show at the end of the day, the producers cherry pick how they want the story told. She’s in love and she understands that everyone has a past. They are happy.”

Before saying “I do,” the couple had a prerequisite to fulfill: Go Instagram official.

“FINALLY!!!” Gerry wrote alongside his first selfie with his lady via Instagram on December 4. “Theresa and I can be out in public. Not being able to post til now has been agonizing.”