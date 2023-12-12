Gerry Turner instantly won over the hearts of Golden Bachelor fans with his touching backstory. However, people began to notice inconsistencies about his life after he often reflected on being a widow and retired restaurateur. Now, a Bachelor insider exclusively tells Life & Style that Gerry “bent the truth” about his career and financial success.

“He doesn’t feel good about it,” the source admits to Life & Style. “Gerry has money, but he’s not as financially well off as he claimed.”

Gerry, 72, has gushed over being a former restaurant owner. However, the Iowa native failed to mention he sold his hamburger drive-in franchise, Mr. Quick, in 1985 and later worked as a maintenance man.

This isn’t the first time the senior citizen reality star has been accused of steering away from the truth about his life. One day before fans watched Gerry propose to fiancée Theresa Nist during the Golden Bachelor finale on November 30, his ex called out their tumultuous relationship.

An unidentified woman, whom The Hollywood Reporter called Carolyn, told the publication that she started dating the ABC star one month after his late wife, Toni, suddenly died from a bacterial infection. They worked together at Vera French Mental Health Center in Davenport, Iowa, before he moved to his dream home.

“When Carolyn and Gerry first started dating [in September 2017], my husband and I took them to an Iowa [Hawkeyes] football game,” Susan McCreary, a dear friend of Carolyn’s, told THR. “I thought, ‘This guy’s legit. This guy’s a really good guy for her.’”

Disney/John Fleenor

Carolyn ended up moving into Gerry’s house after 10 months of dating, but they called it quits in October 2019 after a series of unfortunate events. The woman claimed to have gained 10 pounds of weight due to stress, and Gerry refused to take her to his high school reunion because of it.

Shortly after, a source exclusively told Life & Style that the ex’s claims “shattered” Gerry’s “perfect guy fantasy” and his contestants “who fell in love with him feel lied to.”

“It’s put a dark cloud over the whole show that was finally getting raves for finding a genuine, caring guy who stole America’s heart,” the insider dished at the time.

That being said, Theresa, 70, stood by her man’s side as he received hate from fans.

On December 4, a separate source exclusively told Life & Style that the couple “have spoken” about his past relationship with Carolyn and have “moved past it” because Theresa “trusts” her future husband.

“Theresa knows that it’s a show at the end of the day, the producers cherry pick how they want the story told,” the source explained. “She’s in love and she understands that everyone has a past. They are happy.”