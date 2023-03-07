Taller in pumps! While some members of the Vanderpump Rules cast stand tall, others have to ask for help to grab the top-shelf liquor at SUR. Let’s take VPR OG Scheana Shay, for example. The “Good As Gold” singer may have one of the biggest personalities out of the cast, but she’s actually one of the shortest, standing proud at 5–foot–5.

Although the Vanderpump Rules cast is filled with beautiful faces, they are often criticized for their appearance. While most of the hate comes from critics online, some of the cast have body–shamed each other over the past 10 seasons.

During season 5 ​ VPR firecracker Lala Kent slammed her female costars during a night out, claiming they weren’t working on their “summer bodies.” Although the Give Them Lala Beauty founder has repeatedly admitted she doesn’t have regrets about her behavior on the show, she does regret one thing.

“My biggest and only regret would be when I body-shamed Katie Maloney,” she said during a May 2021 appearance on Watch What Happens Live! With Andy Cohen. “I didn’t even believe what I was saying. I was just trying to be hurtful. And I did something that my mom has literally raised me to never do, and it was just a very gross moment for me.”

As body–shaming from viewers has negatively affected some, others used harsh criticism as motivation. Vanderpump Rules alum Jax Taylor is six–foot and weighed 175 pounds when the show premiered in 2013. He gained a total of 60 pounds throughout the first four seasons, which caught the attention of viewers.

After receiving a plethora of negative messages about his weight online, he focused on improving and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

“I was eating more crap than I was working out. Postmates came out. I can order Doritos from my couch? Making a Murderer marathon is on? I’m not getting off of this couch,” he told Men’s Health during his December 2018 cover story. “I’m going to eat everything in sight … Then you wake up and you’re like, ‘What is that?’ That’s my belly.”

Although the Vanderpump Rules cast has transformed in many ways over the past decade, one thing remains the same – and that’s their height!

Keep scrolling to see how tall … and short they stand.