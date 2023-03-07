Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix‘s split due to his cheating with Raquel Leviss could see the return of former cast member Kristen Doute. Keep reading to find out when and if Ariana’s close friend could be returning to the show.

Is Kristen Doute Returning to ‘Vanderpump Rules’?

The former star is “in talks” to return to the Bravo reality series and shoot scenes with her close friend Ariana. “Kristen was with Ariana the night it happened and has been by her side ever since,” a source close to production told Page Six on March 7, 2023.

“As someone who’s dated Tom and built a strong friendship with Ariana over the years, she has a singular perspective on the situation that producers are interested in,” the insider continued. Kristen and Tom broke up in 2014 after dating on and off for eight years. The bar owner then pursued his romance with Ariana. “The majority of the cast” is “in support of Kristen filming again,” the source added.

“Vanderpump Rules producers have approached Kristen to come back on the show to talk about this,” another insider told People on March 6. “She’s had her fair share of ups and downs with Sandoval over the years, but right now she’s completely supporting Ariana.”

“Kristen has put the show behind her, but she’s considering it,” the source added. “It’ll depend if Ariana wants her to do it and is comfortable as that’s the only way she would ever go back on the show. It’s a conversation she and Ariana are having right now. The girls have all been spending time with Ariana.”

Courtesy of Kristen Doute/Instagram

How Has Kristen Doute Been Supporting Ariana Madix?

When news of the the cheating scandal broke on March 3, Kristen immediately rushed to Ariana’s side. In an Instagram post early that evening, the ladies were see hugging as Kristen said, “I stan Ariana. This is in real time. I love you so much,” as Ariana returned the sentiment. On March 6, Kristen shared a series of photos of the pals together with the caption, “Team Ariana.”

Is Stassi Schroeder Returning to ‘Vanderpump Rules’?

So far, the pregnant Off With My Head author hasn’t revealed whether or not she’d consider returning to the show to support Ariana’s storyline amid the breakup. In a May 2022 episode of the “Skinny Confidential Him and Her” podcast, Stassi said she would return only if she was in charge of what material made the final cut. “Yes, If I was an executive producer, if I was in charge of what goes out,” she said of appearing on the Bravo show.

Why Did Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder Get Fired From ‘Vanderpump Rules’?

The OG cast members were let go amid a racism scandal in June 2020 after former cast member Faith Stowers, who is Black, claimed the women falsely reported her to the police several years prior for a crime she didn’t commit. Stassi confirmed doing so during a 2018 appearance on the “Bitch Bible” podcast. Kristen had tweeted an article about the woman’s crimes and wrote, “Hey tweeties, doesn’t this ex #pumprules thief look familiar? someone put her on mtv & gave her a platform for press. I didn’t wanna go there but I’m going there.” Both Stassi and Kristen had been with Vanderpump Rules since its 2013 premiere.