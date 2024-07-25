Travis Kelce's Blowup Moments Yelling, Shoving and More

Travis Kelce’s Blowup Moments: All of the Times He Was Seen Yelling, Shoving and More

Travis Kelce gets pretty emotional about things that he feels passionately about. Unfortunately, that’s resulted in a number of blowups on the football field that have included yelling, shoving and more.

While he’s kept his cool around girlfriend Taylor Swift, fans were shocked when Travis began screaming at Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid during the 2024 Super Bowl, even making physical contact with his boss.

Fortunately for the athlete, Andy was more forgiving than some viewers who thought Travis should have been suspended for his actions. “He loves to play the game and he wants to help his team win, and it’s not a selfish thing,” the coach said after the team won their fourth Super Bowl title. It wasn’t the first time nor was it the last that Travis’ temper got the better of him.