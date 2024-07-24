Travis Kelce shoved his Kansas City Chiefs teammate George Karlaftis after the defensive end hit Kadarius Toney during training camp.

The altercation began when George, 23, knocked wide receiver Kadarius, 25, to the ground with a questionable hit during the fourth day of the Chiefs’ training camp on Wednesday, July 24. Travis, 34, quickly got involved when he rushed over as Kadarius angrily threw his football at George.

Travis was clearly unhappy with George and got in his face, while a whistle blew in an attempt to get the athletes under control during the non-padded practice. The players’ helmets came together before Travis shoved George. Luckily their altercation was broken up before things could escalate further.

Head coach Andy Reid “gave Toney some words as he walked by,” according to Fox 4 News Kansas City reporter PJ Green. However, “not a big fuss was made” and the players resumed their practice.

The current training camp comes after Travis signed a two-year extension worth $34.25 million dollars in April. The 2024-2025 season will mark his 11th season playing with the Chiefs, while he is likely hoping to win his third consecutive Super Bowl with the team.

The Ohio native has been known to let his emotions get the best of him during games, and he previously made headlines for yelling in Andy’s face during Super Bowl LVIII in February. When the Chiefs were falling behind the San Francisco 49ers, cameras caught Travis appearing visibly upset as he got in his coach’s face and seemingly shoved him. Despite being behind, the team ultimately caught up to the 49ers and won the game.

Travis faced backlash from the public for his attitude, though Andy, 66, told reporters that the tight end’s actions were caused by the “emotional” day.

“He loves to play the game and he wants to help his team win, and it’s not a selfish thing. It sounds like it is, and I understand that,” Andy said following the game. “You know, he bumps into me, I get after him, and we understand that. He just caught me off balance.”

Meanwhile, Travis insisted the incident wasn’t a big deal when ESPN’s Booger McFarland asked him to reveal what he was telling Andy. “Man, I’m gonna keep it between us. I was just telling him how much I love him,” he said.

Travis returned to training camp after traveling around the world to support girlfriend Taylor Swift amid her Eras tour. While many fans have grown to love their romance, an insider exclusively told Life & Style that Travis has changed and is not as down-to-earth as he used to be.

“He’s traveling by private jet, wearing the occasional bling, buying designer suits and splurging on grooming like he’s Brad Pitt,” the source revealed on July 24. “He’s enjoying life to the fullest.”

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The insider added that his friends have noticed a change in his behavior as he started to live a more luxurious life. “He’s nothing like the guy they used to know,” the source continued.“He used to be much more humble, which was part of his charm.”