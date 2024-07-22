Travis Kelce Begins Training Camp Amid Taylor Swift's Tour

Back to work! Travis Kelce returned to training camp for the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, July 21, after attending several of girlfriend Taylor Swift’s Eras tour concerts in Europe throughout the first half of the summer.

The tight end, 34, was seen walking into his first day of camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph alongside his teammates in a video on the Chiefs’ official TikTok page. Travis sported an all-red practice uniform, as well as the signature mustache that he sports during football season.

“THE STACHE IS BACK,” the account wrote over the video. In the caption, the Chiefs added, “EL TRAVADOR HAS RETURNED‼️”

Travis’ return to training for the upcoming NFL season comes after he attended his 13th Eras tour concert in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on July 17. He watched Taylor, 34, perform on stage at the Veltins-Arena from a private suite. After the show, the NFL star was spotted walking out of the stadium with his arm around Taylor’s shoulders. He also attended her show on July 18.

It’s been a summer of travel for both Taylor and Travis, as the “New Heights” podcast cohost followed his girlfriend to several other European shows throughout June and July, including concerts in France, Ireland, Amsterdam and more.

During night three of the pop star’s concerts in London, England, on June 23, Travis even made his stage debut. He joined her dancers in her skit for her song “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart,” carrying his girlfriend across the stage and pretending to dab makeup on her face. Many fans took it as a sign that Taylor, who began dating the football player in July 2023, was serious about the romance, since she doesn’t let just anyone share her sacred stage with her.

Peter Aiken/Getty Images

Travis told brother Jason Kelce on the July 3 episode of “New Heights” that it was his idea to participate in one of Taylor’s concerts.

“I initially mentioned it to Tay,” he said. “I was like, ‘How funny would it be if I just, like, rolled out on one of the bikes during the 1989 act, that era?’ She started laughing. She was like, ‘Would you seriously be up for something like that?’ And I was just like, ‘What? I would love to do that. Are you kidding me? I’ve seen the show enough. Might as well just put me to work here.’”

Travis added that he had an “absolute blast” with his part in the show and called it an “honor” to join Taylor on stage. He even teased that fans could see something like that again soon.

“Might not be the last time,” the Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? host said. “You guys will have to keep showing up for the Eras tour to see if I pop out of the stage and whatnot.”

Though Travis will become busy once football season officially kicks off, it’s likely that Taylor will take time whenever she can during her Eras tour to attend Chiefs games, just like she did last season. There may be some long hours of travel involved, but the “Cruel Sumner” hitmaker already proved that this didn’t bother her when she flew from Tokyo to Las Vegas for the 2024 Super Bowl.

“Jet lag is a choice,” Taylor told Travis after the Chiefs’ big win against the San Fransisco 49ers.