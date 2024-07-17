Travis Kelce has absolutely no problem with the high-profile nature of his romance with Taylor Swift, according to Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

“I think it’s great for him,” Andy, 66, said on the Tuesday, July 16, episode of the “Scoop City” podcast. “He can handle it. As a matter of fact, I think he probably loves it to a point. I think there’s a great escape for him.”

The football coach also acknowledged that the same could be said for Taylor, 34. “I mean, she comes to the games. She can kind of escape having to be the [star of] the show,” he added. “When [Travis] goes to her concerts, she’s the star.”

Andy pointed out that Travis, 34, is an “outgoing guy,” which has helped as he’s been thrust into the spotlight amid his relationship with the pop star. “I mean, he comes into a room, he’s going to light the room up,” Andy admitted. “Everybody’s his best friend. Until you prove him wrong, everybody’s a friend. He can handle it. It’s not something that [he’s] been given that he can’t handle.”

The California native also joked that Taylor could put her boyfriend to work as a “waterboy” on the Eras tour. Travis has attended several of the “Fortnight” singer’s concerts in Europe this summer, taking in the show from the VIP tent with other famous faces. He actually did jump in as a working member of the tour during one of Taylor’s June concerts in London, where he took the stage and accompanied his girlfriend and two of her dancers in a skit during The Tortured Poets Department set of the show.

Who Is Your Favorite Collaborator on Taylor Swift’s TTPD?

Andy and other members of the Kansas City Chiefs organization have been supportive of Travis and Taylor’s relationship since they went public in September 2023. Taylor has been in attendance for many Chiefs games, which has caused a media frenzy like never before. However, Travis’ coaches and teammates have embraced the attention and remain focused on football.

Throughout the 2023 NFL season, the Grammy winner developed friendships with several other Chiefs WAGS, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany Mahomes. In addition to sitting together at games, the ladies have also hung out away from the football stadium.

Patrick, 28, and Brittany, 28, also spent some time in Europe this summer and joined Travis at one of Taylor’s Eras tour shows in Amsterdam. The couple is currently expecting baby No. 3 and got to watch Taylor play a medley of songs dedicated to Travis at the concert.

During the acoustic performance, the Ohio native was seen wiping away a tear from his eye, and videos showed Brittany running over to make sure he was OK.

“You wanna keep things private, but at the same time, I’m not here to, like, hide anything,” Travis said in a recent interview. “That’s my girl. You know what I mean? That’s my lady. So it’s like, I’m proud of that. I’m not sitting here trying to juggle, like, ‘How can I keep this under wraps?’ You just don’t want to let everybody into your personal life and be able to comment on it knowing that everything she does is getting a headline.”