Taylor Swift‘s fame level is soaring to ridiculous new heights with Hollywood superstars and fans constantly throwing themselves at her — and sources exclusively tell Life & Style she’s finding it a tad overwhelming.

The “Look What You Made Me Do” singer, 34, appears to be resorting to bizarre disguises and extensive security measures for occasional peace, especially when she’s with her boyfriend, equally famous football star Travis Kelce.

“Taylor has been A-list for a long time now but since she started dating Travis, the frenzy surrounding them has made it nearly impossible for her to go anywhere without getting surrounded,” reveals a source.

However, traveling incognito has proved difficult for The Tortured Poets Department artist since she’s “very controlled when it comes to her image,” notes the source, “and doesn’t even want to be photographed when she hasn’t been given full approval.”

Now, when she goes anywhere, “Things have to be set up to block her from being seen before she’ll even get out of her car — umbrellas or screens, or hanging drapes, whatever it takes to shield her,” reveals the insider.

But things seem to be going a lot further. Taylor has reportedly worn disguises and even traveled in a packing case to go unnoticed.

“There are times she’s hidden in giant suitcases to get in somewhere without being spotted,” the source reveals. “She’s always been into dressing up in disguises, partly for fun because she likes to be out without getting recognized, and partly because she values her privacy when she needs it, but now it’s almost a matter of safety.”

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Between her recent album release, the successful Eras tour and her high-profile relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Taylor has become one of the most famous women in the world.

“The level of attention she’s getting is bordering on scary, and there’s just a much more intense reaction from people when they see her,” the source describes. “Even when she’s in Kansas with Travis they get mobbed.”

It’s all a big change for the pop star, who lived a much more low-key lifestyle when she was dating ex Joe Alwyn.

“One of the good things about being with Joe is that she did have a lot more privacy,” the source says of their notoriously private relationship, which lasted for six years before they broke up in early 2023 due to their different personalities.

“As much as she’s grateful for all this fame, it can be pretty overwhelming,” says the Life & Style insider. “It’s not like she can go out and live any kind of normal life, so it’s made her more dependent on her disguises.”

Adds the source, “When she isn’t doing a gig or making an appearance she rarely goes anywhere without a wig. And even then she has to be a lot more creative to pull things off, apparently she once went so far as to hide inside a recycling bin to get wheeled into an NFL game so she could go totally unnoticed by fans.”