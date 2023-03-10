Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss may be a reality star now, but she was a college graduate and model before her time on television. The California native even competed in beauty pageants over the years and was crowned Miss Sonoma County in 2016. With all that being said, she remains in tip-top shape due to her high-demand career – so she’s always bikini ready!

Raquel shared behind-the-scenes photos while modeling Nana Mach-designed swimsuits and shared her confidence level during the photo shoot.

“I was a little nervous to shoot swimwear, but I actually had the best time shooting swim,” she captioned the March 2022 Instagram post. “I’m proud of myself for sticking with the #75hardchallenge and I have no doubt I will reach by #bodygoals within the next 70 days.”

Five days prior, the Sonoma State University graduate started the 75-day Hard challenge, which is designed to help improve one’s mental and physical health. The routine pushes participants to work out twice a day and practice a “structured” diet, per the program’s website.

Raquel updated her online fans on her wellness journey, especially during the first week of the challenge.

“I think the main lesson that I’m getting so far is time management because we’ve got s–t to do in the day, and if you don’t wake up you’re going to lose precious time, especially if you have other things planned,” she said via Instagram Stories on day four of the challenge. “So, today I have appointments and things that I need to get done at a specific time, so I’ve gotta make sure I’m on top of it. Otherwise, I won’t be able to get both of my workouts in. Which is probably the main one. It’s planning.”

The Bravolebrity has always been open about her workout and diet regimen, even when she freshly joined Vanderpump Rules as a full-time cast member during season 6 in 2017. Although she was a hostess at SUR at the time, Raquel also dabbled in modeling and fashion influencing online.

As she gained more recognition from the show, fans were curious about how she stays in shape.

“Besides Pilates and barre, I honestly don’t have a strict diet and I usually eat whatever,” she wrote via Instagram in January 2019. “I don’t really gain a lot of weight, but I do get bad bloating sometimes and it’s awful.”

Keep scrolling to see Raquel’s best bikini moments over the years.