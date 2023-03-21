Still the number one guy in the group. Former Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor revealed why he thinks Tom Sandoval had a months-long affair with costar Raquel Leviss ahead of his and wife Brittany Cartwright’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“I’ve known Tom Sandoval for 20 years. I know who he is,” the reality personality, 43, said in a video posted to People’s TikTok on Tuesday, March 21. “There’s a reason why it’s Raquel – because she can be controlled. Ariana [Madix] is a very strong, independent woman … you can’t control her. And I think he likes to control. He likes to be able to tell her what to do, and I think Raquel is very easily influenced, she’s very codependent and I think he kind of preys on that. That’s why I think it’s her. She’s kind of like a fan girl.”

For her part, Brittany, 34, added, “I always thought she was super nice so I just did not see her doing that to Ariana.”

Shutterstock (2)

Jax went on to say that although he doesn’t “really have a leg to stand on” when it comes to infidelity – his cheating scandal with former VPR cast member Faith Stowers was a main storyline during season 6 – another problem he has with the situation is the “lack of empathy, the not apologizing [and] having your crisis PR team write you a message,” referring to Sandoval’s two statements issued on Instagram earlier this month.

Life & Style confirmed on March 3 that Sandoval and Ariana, 37, split after nine years of dating. “The rumor is true — they, in fact, broke up due to Tom cheating on her with Raquel,” a source close to Ariana told Life & Style at the time.

Sandoval broke his silence on the matter just one day after news of the affair; however, he failed to apologize – or even mention – Ariana in his first statement, instead asking followers to leave “[Tom] Schwartz, my friends and family out of this situation.” He also asked people to “direct your anger” towards him and not his business partners or staff at TomTom and Schwartz & Sandy’s, the two bars in which he serves as part-owner.

Tom later issued a statement in which he publicly apologized to Ariana on March 8. That same night, Raquel also broke her silence in a public apology posted to Instagram, in which she wrote in part, “I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana.”

Reps for Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss did not immediately respond to Life & Style’s request for comment.