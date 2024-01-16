Summer House stars Sam Feher and Kory Keefer have split after nearly a year and a half. Sam confirmed the breakup during the Tuesday, January 16, episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast – but they are still on “good terms.”

“I’m not even out here to talk s–t. I think he’s great. I didn’t break up with him because I don’t love him. I broke up with him because he doesn’t love me, and that’s that,” the reality star, 26, said, before recalling red flags in their relationship.

When Sam would tell Kory, 33, that she loved him, he “didn’t say it back.” “That was like really a big problem for me,” she continued. “I was like, ‘I think I need to get out, it’s becoming clear.’” After the Feher Agency founder and CEO reached a breaking point, she called Kory and broke things off before Christmas 2023.

“When your long-distance boyfriend doesn’t communicate with you for 48 hours, and there’s nothing wrong, there’s something wrong. Like that’s so weird. Why do you wanna go 48 hours without talking to me at all like that’s so crazy,” Sam said, before she detailed the exact moment of the split. “We were talking and talking, and he was like, ‘What are you saying? Are you saying we should break up?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah.’ Silence.”

Sam and Kory went public with their relationship in April 2023 after secretly dating for months. Summer House fans watched their romance play out during season 7, however, Kory’s loyalty was tested while filming Winter House season 3. The gym owner admitted to his female costars – who swooned over him all season – that he was involved with Sam, but didn’t label her as his girlfriend. Not only did his actions take fans aback, but they also caused a riff in his relationship.

“In my opinion, he gave a completely false impression of how serious we were,” she admitted on the podcast. “He didn’t prepare me for anything I was gonna watch. I didn’t know how disrespected I was at the time.”

Although Kory didn’t step up to the plate during his relationship with Sam, she revealed that he was “really mature” about the breakup. However, his declaration of “wishing” their dynamic was “different” irked the Bravo star.

“All I could think about is, you don’t wish badly enough to treat me right. Like you can wish all you want, but if you would do anything to change how it was, then you can do the bare minimum,” she said. “He was like, ‘I can do anything except that.’”