Summer House star Carl Radke admitted he regrets how he handled ending his engagement to Lindsay Hubbard.

“It’s been scary. It’s been confusing. It’s been emotional. And I feel really bad with how everything ultimately played out,” Carl, 38, said about the split while appearing on the Wednesday, November 8, episode of Captain Lee Rosbach‘s “Salty With Captain Lee” podcast, which was teased by Us Weekly. “If I could go back and make something a little bit easier or better, I would.”

Despite having second thoughts about how he handled the situation, Carl stands by his decision to call off their engagement. “I do firmly think Lindsay and I going in separate directions will be healthier for us in the long run,” he insisted.

Carl also assured fans during the podcast that they will get to watch him make the decision to end their engagement in the upcoming season 8.

“Due to the fact that our show is gonna air in January, I do really think people are gonna watch this season and a lot of questions might be answered,” he explained. “People really understand how a decision like calling off a wedding [how it] could come to that. It’s a very big thing.”

It was first reported that Carl and Lindsay, 37, called it quits in August. The former couple initially stayed quiet about their split, though Lindsay broke her silence in a lengthy statement posted via Instagram in September.

“I would like to start by saying thank you for allowing me the space and time to process my emotions, heal and grieve the loss of not only my relationship, but my friendship with someone I considered my best friend for eight years,” the publicist wrote at the time. “The last two weeks have been the most heartbreaking and emotional weeks of my life. My entire life and future was ripped out from underneath me and I’ve had a hard time making sense of it all — with no answers or closure on why. I feel humiliated by how it went down, and simultaneously heartbroken that it happened in the first place. My trust has been betrayed, and coming to terms with that has been difficult for me.”

The Bravo star noted that she did “not agree with quitting a relationship [at this level] without trying everything possible first,” adding, “I have spent the last couple of weeks finding my own closure and peace.”

Lindsay continued to discuss the heartbreak while talking to Us Weekly in an interview published on November 1. “I was completely blindsided,” the New York native admitted. “He blew up my entire life. I was crying, I was angry and I had to find closure on my own. Now I’m at a place where I feel really good about moving on.”

The pair were friends for years and had a brief fling in 2019. While their first attempt at love didn’t work out, Lindsay and Carl officially began dating in 2021 and got engaged in August 2022.