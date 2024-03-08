Summer House stars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke faced a major roadblock in their relationship when she accused him of taking cocaine despite him being sober since January 2021. Meanwhile, their drama continued when they didn’t see eye to eye about his career plans.

During the Thursday, March 7, episode, Carl, 39, said leaving Loverboy – which he previously worked out at with costar Kyle Cooke – was the “best thing” for him. However, Lindsay, 37, admitted she didn’t feel the same way in a confessional.

“Since Carl quit Loverboy last November, we have been trying to figure out, like, what he’s into,” the former publicist said. “He talks about at one point trying to start a podcast, so we got podcast equipment. He always talks about how he went to school for TV and film production, he talks about wanting to be a motivational speaker. And I was like, ‘OK, well, I think there’s a few things to figure out there first. But yes, OK.'”

After explaining that he spent $20,000 on a career coach, the then-couple sat down to discuss his plans. When Lindsay asked him what his next steps were in the process to find a job, Carl said “the alarm will sound at some point” for him.

“It’s, like, sounding for me,” Lindsay replied. “And listen, if s–t hits the fan, I can always, like, reopen my PR firm and start operating again.”

Carl then insisted he had ideas and said he was considering opening a “sober sports bar,” though she quickly shut down the suggestion. “I’m going to have to say no to that one,” Lindsay responded. “Working in the hospitality industry my entire life, representing every single lounge, bar, club, hotel, restaurant, I’m telling you, I don’t want that for our future family.”

Lindsay continued to discuss the topic when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen after the episode aired, which was filmed following their split in August 2023.

She explained that she “was always putting the priority of the family first” as a woman in her 30s. Due to feeling like she and Carl had a “time clock against” them, Lindsay said she was “maybe settling for, you know, the bigger picture as opposed to, you know, the long-term partnership.”

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Lindsay also admitted she had “blinders on” when it came to noticing the problems she and Carl had in their relationship. “I don’t think we were moving too fast. We were best friends for eight years,” she reflected, adding that her costar Danielle Olivera was right to have concerns about the romance.

While fans will get to watch Lindsay and Carl’s split play out on the show, she opened up about how she moved past the end of their engagement during an exclusive interview with Life & Style. “The first month was brutal trying to process my feelings and search for answers,” she said while recalling their split. “Once I got through that, I started traveling with girlfriends and focusing on people and things that bring me joy.”