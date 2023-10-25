Summer House stars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke avoided each other when they separately attended a party celebrating season 3 of Winter House two months after they called off their engagement.

Both Lindsay, 37, and Carl, 38, stepped out to show support for their Summer House costars Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula and Danielle Olivera during the event for the Bravo show, which was held at Rocco’s Sports & Recreation in New York City on Tuesday, October 24.

Despite being in the same room, People reported that Lindsay and Carl did not interact and seemingly dodged each other throughout the night. The outlet added that they both appeared to be in good spirits.

The premiere marked the first time Lindsay and Carl have publicly been in proximity of each other since their split was revealed in August, which was less than three months before they planned to tie the knot.

Multiple outlets reported that the pair called it quits on August 31. Meanwhile, a source told Us Weekly that the publicist was “blindsided” by Carl’s decision to end their engagement.

Both Lindsay and Carl initially stayed quiet regarding news of their split, though she broke her silence while issuing a lengthy statement via Instagram on September 14.

“I would like to start by saying thank you for allowing me the space and time to process my emotions, heal and grieve the loss of not only my relationship, but my friendship with someone I considered my best friend for eight years,” the TV personality wrote. “The last two weeks have been the most heartbreaking and emotional weeks of my life. My entire life and future was ripped out from underneath me and I’ve had a hard time making sense of it all — with no answers or closure on why. I feel humiliated by how it went down, and simultaneously heartbroken that it happened in the first place. My trust has been betrayed, and coming to terms with that has been difficult for me.”

Lindsay added that she did “not agree with quitting a relationship [at this level] without trying everything possible first.” She continued, “I have spent the last couple of weeks finding my own closure and peace.”

Carl informed their close family and friends about the split by sending a note announcing the wedding was canceled on September 11. “We are so incredibly sorry to all of our guests for the confusion and lack of communication,” he wrote, according to People. “We were left trying to figure out how this all exactly happened before we could even have the opportunity to determine the path forward amongst ourselves.”

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

“There have been a lot of false narratives and misunderstandings that have made this all the more painful, but sadly, at this time, we are not moving forward with the wedding,” Carl added. “The fact of the matter is Lindsay is devastated and I’m crushed with how all this transpired. I graciously ask for some patience and grace to heal and recover while we navigate this extremely difficult time.”

The costars were friends for years and had a brief fling in 2019 before they officially began dating in 2021. Once they made things official, they began a whirlwind romance and got engaged in August 2022.