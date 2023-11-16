Stephen Colletti has found his forever person in Alex Weaver. After the couple announced their engagement in November 2023, fans are now wondering who the One Tree Hill alum’s fiancée is.

Who Is Stephen Colletti’s Fiancee Alex Weaver?

Similar to Stephen, Alex currently works in the entertainment industry as a reporter and host at NASCAR.

The North Carolina earned her Bachelor’s degree in communications and sports broadcasting from Clemson University in 2016, according to her LinkedIn. After she graduated, Alex went on to work for ESPN and Raycom Media before she began working as a senior coordinator/digital host for NASCAR in 2017.

While Alex is often traveling for work, she likely spends her free time in California with Stephen.

When Did Stephen Colletti and Alex Weaver Start Dating?

It’s not clear exactly how Stephen and Alex met or when they started dating. However, the former Laguna Beach star confirmed their relationship by posting a selfie of the duo via Instagram in August 2022.

“Magic hours are a bit more magical this year,” he captioned the sweet snapshot.

While Stephen and Alex have kept details of their relationship relatively private, they have shared a few tributes to each other since they made their romance Instagram official.

“It’s New Year’s Weave. Don’t get it twisted. Happy Birthday @al_weave,” the California native captioned several photos of Alex in December 2022. “What a year – the best yet.”

Meanwhile, Alex shared her own post in honor of Stephen’s birthday via Instagram in February 2023. “Happy Birthday, adventure partner,” she simply wrote alongside a handful of photos of the couple.

When Did Stephen Colletti and Alex Weaver Get Engaged?

Stephen and Alex announced their engagement in November 2023. “Yes! Forever,” they captioned a joint post, which showed the pair kissing as the reporter flashed her diamond ring at the camera during their romantic trip to Rome.

Shortly after they shared the happy news, several of Stephen’s former One Tree Hill costars took to the comments section to congratulate the pair. “AHHHHH !!!! Congrats!!!!!!!! So happy for you both,” Jana Kramer wrote. Daphne Zuniga added, “Congratulations!!! It’s the best. See what happens what ya leave Laguna?!?”

Courtesy of Alex Weaver/Instagram

Kate ​Voegele commented, “Ahhhhh congratulations you guys!!! Soooo happy for you!!”

Who Else Has Stephen Colletti Dated?

Before he found love with Alex, Stephen famously dated his Laguna Beach costars Kristin Cavallari and Lauren Conrad when they were in high school.

The Summer Forever actor has also dated Hayden Panettiere and Chelsea Kane.