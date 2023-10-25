Jana Kramer is opening up and telling all about the sudden end of her marriage to ex-husband Mike Caussin. In her new memoir, The Next Chapter, which hit shelves on October 24, 2023, the One Tree Hill star “reveals how she said goodbye, started again, moved on, and trusted God” after she and Mike got divorced in 2021, according to the book’s description. In addition to discussing what came next for Jana after the divorce, the country singer reflects on past relationships, female friendships, her music and more.

“Relatable to anyone who has walked a road of change, heartbreak, or grief, readers will be encouraged by the wisdom Jana finds in that distinct and critical transition from chaos to clarity, as she plants seeds for her future to begin the next chapter of her life,” the description concludes.

Keep scrolling to read the biggest bombshells from Jana’s book.