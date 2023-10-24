Many fans of early 2000s teen dramas might recognize Jana Kramer as Alex Dupre from One Tree Hill. However, her career has gone far beyond her days of playing the young starlet, with several other acting roles and a country music career that earned her an ACM Award for Top New Female Artist in 2013. Thanks to her success in the entertainment industry, Jana has racked up a decent net worth.

What Is Jana Kramer’s Net Worth?

Jana has a net worth of $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Jana Kramer Make Money?

Jana started acting in the early 2000s, making her debut in the indie horror film Dead/Undead in 2002. She then made her television debut on All My Children. These roles led to continued work in movies and on TV, with projects including the films Click, Prom Night and Heart of the Country and the shows Grey’s Anatomy, Friday Night Lights, 90210, Entourage, CSI: NY and more. She was also a contestant on Dancing With the Stars season 23 in 2016.

As for her music career, Jana signed a record deal with Elektra Records in 2011 and released the promo track “I Won’t Give Up,” which premiered on One Tree Hill. Her debut single, “Why Ya Wanna,” arrived in 2012 and reached No. 3 on the U.S. country charts. This led to her self-titled debut album and her second album, Thirty One, in 2015.

Jana is also an author, having cowritten a book about marriage with ex-husband Michael Caussin, called The Good Fight, in 2020. Her memoir, The Next Chapter, arrived on October 24, 2023.

Joey Foley/Getty Images

What Happened to Jana Kramer on ‘One Tree Hill’?

Jana starred as Alex, a troublemaking actress who was recovering from a drug addiction, on One Tree Hill from 2009 to 2012. Since the show ended, Jana has gotten candid about the struggles she had fitting in on set, particularly due to one unnamed person, revealing during a 2021 episode of her “Whine Down” podcast that this person “made it hell” for everyone on set.

“When I was on the show … there was just some, not cattiness, but just, ‘You can’t talk to this person if you’re friends with this person,'” she told former castmates James Lafferty and Stephen Colletti. “So I wasn’t very close to James because of certain situations on the set at the time.”

Though the cast members are all friends now, Jana admitted it was “frustrating” to see everyone getting along because that was missing while they were filming.

“I’m like, ‘Why couldn’t we have all be friends then?'” she continued. “And you made the newbies’ life a little bit of hell. But it’s cool.”

Other OTH stars, including Hilarie Burton Morgan, Bethany Joy Lenz and Sophia Bush, have discussed the division on set. They have all agreed that creator Mark Schwahn, who was accused of sexual harassment and physical and emotional manipulation by 18 female cast and crew members in 2017, contributed to the tense environment.